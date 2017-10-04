Bigg Boss 11 October 3, Full Episode Written Update: Rapper Akash Dadlani Gets Into A Fight With Housemates

At the dinner table, Akash starts telling one positive and one negative point about his co-contestants. He calls Benafsha fake which makes her furious. Priyank walked out of the conversation after Akash tells him about his negative points.Vikas Gupta loses his temper against Akash while he was telling negative points about him. Vikas tells Akash that he is not fit to be on the show and saying these things just to get attention. Akash is also told that he needs to change his behavior. All contestants get angry with Akash and against him.(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter@ColorsTV)All contestants are in shock after Bigg Boss announces the first nomination of the season. Padosis have given the authority to save one person from nomination and they save Hina Khan amid all other names.it is announced that the contestants have to make their nominations in public with a valid reason supporting their nomination.Priyank and Sshivani nominate Shilpa Shinde giving reason that she started fighting with Vikas.Priynak’s second name is Zubair because of his fight with Sapna Choudhary. Sshivani’s second name is Akash because she thinks he gets quite loud.Hiten nominates Zubair for the adult joke and Puneesh for doing nothing the house.Hina Khan also nominates Zubair. Her second name is Vikas, because of his ‘tu-tadak’ type behaviour.However, she later realises that she wanted to nominated Shilpa, but of course, she is not allowed to change her decision.Vikas nominates Shilpa and Arshi because of their loud behaviour. Arshi Khan nominates Hina and Shilpa because she feels they are strong contenders. Shilpa nominates Hina as she feels that Hina is a strong contender. Her second nomination was Sapna because Shilpa feels she is too quiet.Puneesh nominates Vikas because he think that latter ruined Shilpa’s image and Benafsha because of no interaction with her . Jyoti Kumari nominates Benafsha and Hina. Akash nominates Shivani and Priyank because he thinks he is a tough competitor.('Padosis' – Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satapathy, Luv Tyagi and Lucinda in Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter@ColorsTV)Sapna Chaudhary nominates Shilpa. Sapna’s second name is Jyoti because she feels that Jyoti doesn’t know how to talk to people. Zubair also has the same reason for nominating Jyoti. Zubair nominates Priyank citing his less involvement in cleaning tasks.Bigg Boss gives special power to 'padosis' – Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satapathy, Luv Tyagi and Lucinda that they can save one person and add two person to the nominations. Padosis save Hina and nominate Arshi and Bandgi Kalra. Well! The five contestants nominated this week include Shilpa, Jyoti, Bandgi, Arshi and Zubair.Stay glued to know the latest updates of the show.