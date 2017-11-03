BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde provokes Vikas Gupta to leave the show?

Bigg Boss 11 Nov 2 Episode: When asked by Bigg Boss, housemates give Vikas Gupta's name as one of the worst performers during luxury budget including Mehzabin and Arshi Khan.
Vikas though won the task but as he was chosen by the housemates, he goes to jail with Arshi and Mehzabin.
Shilpa Shinde comes outside the jail and starts irritating producer Vikas Gupta by personal comments like 'casting couch'. This irked Vikas to the core. He breaks down in tears and decides to leave the house.
Vikas tell Bigg Boss that 'I am done' and tried to escape from jail. He says, 'I don't want to do show anymore. I cannot tolerate personal comments over my profession. Bigg Boss calls Vikas in confession room and tried to make him calm down.
Later Shilpa was also called to confession room where she apologised for making personal remark agaist Vikas. She brings dinner for Vikas and apologises for making personal comments.
Vikas then tell everyone their professional issues with Shilpa and says he has no hand in making her leave the show 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain'.
