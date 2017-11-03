BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani Get Into INTENSE FIGHT yet AGAIN

Bigg Boss 11 November Episode: Bigg Boss contestants Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani indulged in an intense fight again. Priyank was earlier thrown out of the house because he physically attacked Akash Dadlani which is strictly not allowed in the house.
He was even warned by show's host Salman Khan for physical violence in the house and Priyank then apologised for his fault.
Well! this time after re-entering the show Priyank did not physically attack though but, he was about to hit Akash in anger. Other housemates intervened and tried to calm him down. Priyank got irritated by Akash when he shouts on Vikas Gupta who was clarifying his personal & professional matters with Shilpa Shinde in-front of all the housemates.
Bigg Boss 11 Nov 2 Episode: Akash Dadlani (L), Vikas Gupta (M) and Priyank Sharma (R)
(Image Courtesy -Voot)
Vikas; who was nominated by the housemates as a worst performer during luxury budget task, has been sent to jail. Vikas had decided to leave the show after he got frustrated as Shilpa Shinde and other housemates are targeting him. Shilpa even made personal remarks against him which didn't go well with Vikas and he even cried.
Akash who was with Shilpa, supported her and started shouting on Vikas like he was lying that he has no role in Shilpa shinde loosing the popular TV show 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain'
Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.