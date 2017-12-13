 BIGG BOSS 11: Not Luv Tyagi but this POPULAR contestant may get EVICTED, say voting trends
Is Hiten Tejwani going to get evicted this week from Bigg Boss 11 ?

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is proving to be entertaining this week. Earlier in the day we told you how Priyank Sharma tried to make everyone laugh by wearing monokini in the luxury budget task.

Talking about nominations, this week Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma have been nominated. Everyone is strong and celeb contestant except Luv Tyagi. We told you that there are high chances of Luv getting evicted but voting trends say something else.

As per report in Khabri, “Hiten has got the least number of votes so far. Priyank is marginally higher than him. While Shilpa is far ahead than these two men. It is Luv Tyagi who is on the second spot.”



But it is also being said that no matter votes are in favour of Luv Tyagi, at the end, makers will take the final call on who should be evicted this week.








Well, definitely it is going to be a huge shocker for viewers if Hiten Tejwani gets evicted.

Who are you supporting, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi or Hiten Tejwani?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

