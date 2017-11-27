 BIGG BOSS 11 NOMINATIONS! BAD NEWS for Bandagi and Puneesh
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandagi and Puneesh's romance to end soon.

Updated: 27 Nov 2017 05:24 PM
New Delhi: A new week has started in Bigg Boss 11 and so has the drama and fights in the house. Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is all set to serve some high voltage fights to its viewers, starting with aggressive fight of Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma.

Puneesh Sharma got too angry that he got into physical fight with Akash. We were so sure that it will definitely have some impact on the nominations.

As per the latest news, Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma have been nominated. However, it is not clear that which other housemates have been nominated for eviction this week.

Puneesh’s behavior and aggression has got him nominated. But what is more interesting is that internet seems to be very happy with this news.

Well, it will be too soon to say that Bandagi or Puneesh will go out this week, as we have to see who other contestants are nominated with them. Their kisses on the show made people cringe and now everyone want them to see out of the house.

Do you want to see Puneesh Sharma or Bandagi Kalra out of the house?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss News and updates.

First Published:
