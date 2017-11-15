 BIGG BOSS 11: No EVICTIONS and this contestant to be sent to SECRET ROOM
Bigg Boss 11 makers to bring in one of the biggest twist of the season.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary and Hina Khan

New Delhi: The makers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are planning to bring in one of biggest twist of this season. As we told you earlier that this week 3 contestants have been nominated and they are Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawalla. If we analyze, Bigg Boss 11 contestant who may get least votes will be Benafsha Soonawalla but as per the latest reports, no one will evicted this week.

As per the source of Bollywoodlife.com, “There is buzz that Hina Khan might get evicted this week. However, it won’t be an eviction. The makers might put her in a secret room from where she can oversee what is happening inside the house. It is similar to what was done with Mandana Karimi in season nine. In the next round of nominations, it is Luv Tyagi who is most likely to leave the house.”

Ahaaan! This will be interesting if it happens.Until now, Hina Khan has got a lot of criticism for her loud behavior in the Bigg Boss house.




















It will also be interesting to see what and how Hina Khan will react after coming out of secret room.

Apart from that, Bigg Boss 11 is creating headlines for the growing friendship between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde.

Hiten Tejwani is the acting captain of the house until next captaincy task.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

