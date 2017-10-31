BIGG BOSS 11: Nine contestants get NOMINATED for ELIMINATION this week

Hiten takes his own name for nomination and saves Priyank. After coming out of the room, Priyank asks public to vote for Hiten while he was advised not to discuss about nomination process. On contrary to this, Bigg Boss nominates Priyank Shamra with a warning not to repeat the mistake further.Contestants nominated this week are Sabyasachi, Sapna Chaudhary, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten, Dhinchak Pooja, Benafsha and Bandgi.Housemates in the pair of two are called in the confession room and Bigg Boss gives few minutes to decide who is going to be nominated out of the two.Stay tuned for more BIgg Boss news and updates.