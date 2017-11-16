 Bigg Boss 11: New twist in the show?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: New twist in the show?

Bigg Boss 11: New twist in the show?

Hina Khan will be sent to secret room and a new twist awaits there.

By: || Updated: 16 Nov 2017 10:33 PM
Bigg Boss 11: New twist in the show?

Hina Khan will sent to a secret room with three new Padosis. (Picture- Instagram @realhinakhan)

New Delhi: Drama, thrill and fun, Bigg Boss season 11 has it all and that is why it is the hot topic of discussion among all the TV lovers.  With a new twist every day, the makers of the show keep the audience glued to their couches.

In a new twist, celebrity contestant Hina Khan will be sent to a secret room in the house. Rumours have it that she will be joined by three new padosis there. The underpinned perk of the secret room is that Hina can monitor the daily proceedings of the house and she can find out what do her inmates think about her.

Also read: Pictures of Kangana Ranaut's nephew are the cutest things you'll see today

As far as the new padosis are concerned, it is being said that the makers are going to rope in a model or actress. The second padosi may be a sexy diva, brought in with an intention to trigger the oomph factor of the show. A commoner will also be chipped in between the two.

It will be really entertaining to see how Hina Khan watches over the activities of other contestants. The most interesting thing, however would be to see how she adjusts with three new Padosis in the same room.

From the previous set of padosis only Luv Tyagi has made it so far in the game.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: This is how Hina Khan and Vikas REACTED on Priyank-Ben sleeping together

trending now

INDIA
Ayodhya dispute: Subramanian Swamy suggests Hindus to 'Wake Up'
INDIA
Watch: Policeman showers money at bar dancer in Gonda, ...
INDIA
Delhi smog: ‘AAP govt spent only Rs 93L out ...