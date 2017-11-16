Bigg Boss 11: New twist in the show?

New Delhi: Drama, thrill and fun, Bigg Boss season 11 has it all and that is why it is the hot topic of discussion among all the TV lovers. With a new twist every day, the makers of the show keep the audience glued to their couches.In a new twist, celebrity contestant Hina Khan will be sent to a secret room in the house. Rumours have it that she will be joined by three new padosis there. The underpinned perk of the secret room is that Hina can monitor the daily proceedings of the house and she can find out what do her inmates think about her.As far as the new padosis are concerned, it is being said that the makers are going to rope in a model or actress. The second padosi may be a sexy diva, brought in with an intention to trigger the oomph factor of the show. A commoner will also be chipped in between the two.It will be really entertaining to see how Hina Khan watches over the activities of other contestants. The most interesting thing, however would be to see how she adjusts with three new Padosis in the same room.From the previous set of padosis only Luv Tyagi has made it so far in the game.