 Bigg Boss 11: 'New Angoori' aka Shubhangi Atre wishes luck to Shilpa Shinde but supports Vikas Gupta
TV actress Shubhangi Atre has to say something about Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

Updated: 20 Nov 2017 11:13 AM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant shilpa shinde, actress shubhangi and Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: TV Actress Shubhangi Atre, who replaced Shilpa Shinde in "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain", has wished her luck for "Bigg Boss" that is based on celebrities and commoners battling it out to be the winner of the reality show.

"Shilpa is playing very well. She is entertaining. I have nothing personal against her. I wish her all the best," Shubhangi said in a statement.




She also finds actress Hina Khan a "strong contender and very opinionated".

 But she supports Producer Vikas Gupta, whom she worked with on "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain"


"I support Vikas as he is a very good friend of mine. He is full of fun and down-to-earth. His stint in the house is real. He is not faking it," said Shubhangi.






In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, last weekend, Benafsha Soonawalla got eliminated. Her close friend Priyank Sharma had an emotional breakdown and was seen badly in tears.

Now in Bigg Boss house, only 11 contestants are there, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

