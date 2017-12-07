BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Mummy mujhe Hina jaisi Girlfriend chahiye’ says Akash Dadlani to his mother



The housemates are delighted to host Akash Dadlani's mother in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch the full episode! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/1IkGHsji5X

: Bigg Boss 11 show is famous for its shocking twists and turns. All the ardent fans of Bigg Boss are well aware with the fact that this week, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani are nominated this week. But the twist is, this week voting lines are closed.Well, it is going to be very emotional for the housemates asin luxury budget task, Bigg Boss involved their housemates. The entry of Shilpa Shinde’s mother, Vikas’s mother, Puneesh’s father made everyone cry.As per the new sneak peak video of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Akash Dadlani’s mother entered the show and she had to say something to everyone. She said to Akash, “Kuch pane ke liye kich khona padta hai. You are going to meet me as father not mother, Shilpa maa to hai hi tera khyaal rakhne ke liye.”She tells Arshi, “Arshi I love you, aawaam tumhe nighty me dekhna pasand karti hai.” Akash runs as Bigg Boss tells him ‘release’, he then introduces every housemate to his mother.When Akash’ mother meets Hina, Akash says, “Mujhe aisi girlfriend chahiye mummy yaar.”Check out this video:No matter how much aggressive Akash is, this video is surely going to make everyone emotional.Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.