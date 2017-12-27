BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Mere ko mere bete ke bare me kuch mat bolo’ says Akash’s mother



Akash Dadlani's mother gets upset with the comments made about her son. #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/SaNEaKmX5Y

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 27, 2017

: The fight of this week has begun in the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 but it is between the family members of the Bigg Boss 11 housemates.As earlier we told you how Vikas' mother disagreed with everyone and there was a small tiff between Bandagi Kalra and Vikas' mother.Now in another clip, Akash's mother is seen crying when Vikas's mother says, "Akash hai bhi to galat."Akash's mother says, "Aap please kuch nai boliye Akash ke liye, Yeh krta hai voh krta hai, me sab dekhti hoon. I have been tolerating this whole season. I'll start crying here only otherwise I will walkout from here."Check out the complete video:It is sad to see Akash's mother crying and we hope that she sorts this out with Vikas's mother.Let's see who wins the 'Ignoring competition' in luxury budget task.