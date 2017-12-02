BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Mene har insaan se suna hai k Hina NEGATIVE hai’, says Sapna Choudhary



#BB11 Those Asking for full clip of sapna choudhary where She is saying everyone says Hina is negative!

Watch full video here😂😂😂😂https://t.co/zZxLoCm8Rs

— THE REALITY SHOWS ↩ (@TheRealityShows) December 2, 2017

: It is ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in Bigg Boss 11 and ardent fans of the show are waiting to see what agenda host Salman Khan has today. It will be interesting to see who will be the villain of Bigg Boss 11 this week.This week Bandagi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated and as per various polls of entertainment websites, there are chances that Bandagi Kalra will get evicted but it will too soon to speculate.Well, let’s talk about everyone’s favorite topic, Hina Khan. Actress’ has faced a lot of criticism due to her comments and behavior in the Bigg Boss house. Last week, Sapna Choudhary got evicted from the show and after coming out she didn’t say much about her close friend Hina Khan.Now in an interview with Zee Hindustan, Sapna Choudhary said that from the moment she got evicted from the house till she reached her home, everyone told her that Hina is a negative person.Sapna said, “Sabne mujhe bola Hina negative hai, she is not positive. Hume nai pta ghar ke teen kono me kya ho raha hai, hum ek jagah rehte hain. Abe k kamre ka me bta sakti hoon lekin baaki kamron me kya chal raha hai me kya btati. Hina ke bare me btau, mere saath voh bohat positive rahi, to me usko negative kyun bolun.”Check out the complete video here:Sapna also said that she wants Akash Dadlani to win the show.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.