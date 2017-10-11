BIGG BOSS 11: Meet the TWO CONTENDERS for CAPTAINCY task

The race for the captaincy in Colors TV show Bigg Boss house has started. As we told you earlier that in the luxury budget task, Arshi’s team Red won and it had Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari, Vikas Gupta, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Luv Tyagi and Lucinda Nicholas as team. Now here was a twist, Hiten had to recognize good queen, which was Shilpa Shinde. Hiten fails and Arshi’s team wins the task.
Now as per report in BOC, “Puneesh Sharma and Hina Khan got a chance to perform the captaincy task but there was another twist in the game. Bigg Boss gave padosis special power to replace one of the two contestants for the captaincy task. The contestant can be replaced only from Arshi’s team.Hina Khan was replaced by Vikas Gupta. Yes, so finally the captaincy task will be played between Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.”
Well, who do you think will be the first captain of Bigg Boss 11 house, Puneesh Sharma or Vikas Gupta?
