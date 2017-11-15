BIGG BOSS 11: Meet the NEW CAPTAIN of the house and it’s not Bandagi Kalra

After nominations, now comes the task of Captaincy. Last week, Sabyasachi Satpathy became the Captain of Bigg Boss 11 house but in the double eviction, he got evicted with Mehjabi Siddiqui.
So this week, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani competed for Bigg Boss Captaincy task.
As per online buzz, Hiten Tejwani became the new captain of the house. It definitely seems to be Hiten’s week. We saw him sacrificing his family picture for Akash Dadlani but later on Akash passes comments on him. This makes Hiten angry and for the first time in Bigg Boss 11, he angrily lashed out at Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani.
Well, viewers and Salman Khan expect a lot from Hiten Tejwani, let’s see how good captain he proves to be.
