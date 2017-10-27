BIGG BOSS 11: Meet the NEW CAPTAIN of the house









.@BeingSalmanKhan asks the housemates to name one person they think performs the least in the house and they name @Luv.Tyagi . #BB11



: A lot is happening in the house of Bigg Boss house right now. We first told you when Priyank Sharma entered the Bigg Boss 11 house last night.Also, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has entered the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 house as a guest. She will give some lessons to the contestants through a task.Now, talking about one of the important task of Bigg Boss house, Captain. Last week, Hina Khan became the captain of the house. This week, luxury budget task was won by Blue Team. It had Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sapna Choudhary , Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Jyoti Kumari in it. Luv Tygai was the sanchalak of the task.Bigg Boss 11 housemates chose Luv Tyagi and Sapna Choudhary for the task of Captaincy. As per sources, both of them competed and Luv Tyagi became the new captain of the house.Well, Luv’s gain is Puneesh and Bandagi’s loss as they desperately wanted to contest for Captaincy.sStay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.