BIGG BOSS 11: Meet the FIRST 4 CONTESTANTS of the show

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is only 3 days away and we just can’t keep calm. As we told you earlier that host Salman Khan made it very clear during the press launch of Bigg Boss 11 that he wants contestants to behave properly in the house.Now we have got a video in which Colors TV show has revealed its first four contestants for the show. Although they will enter the show as commoners aka ‘Padosi’ but these names are not so common.The one of the most shocking names in these four contestant is man is related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood’s sister Haseena Parker’s son-in-law, Zubair Khan will enter Bigg Boss 11. Well, Zubair is also producer-director and has his own Production house with the name of Garbage Productions.The other name is of bold Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary who is a controversial name in the northern belt for her bold moves.Check out this video:The celebs that we may see in Bigg Boss 11 are Niti Taylor, Abrar Zahoor, Nikitin Dheer, Cezzane Khan, Ayaz Ahmad and Anuj Saxena.Show will have grand premiere on 1st October.