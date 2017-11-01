BIGG BOSS 11: Meet Dhinchak Pooja’s MAN OF DREAMS and he is not Luv Tyagi

: Bigg Boss 11 house is all surrounded by fights and drama of the contestants and also some fake love of Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra. Wild card entry Dhinchak Pooja couldn’t create some ‘hulchul’ in the Bigg Boss.Infact, she seems to be a kind and nice person. A day before there was news that Pooja has a major crush on Bigg Boss 11 contestant Luv Tyagi. It all started when Pooja discussed it with Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan.But, according to an unseen video, Pooja already has someone in life. Pooja is seen talking to Sabyasachi, where she says, “Ek Hai to pasand, use mili nai kabhi. 15-20 din huye the baat kare huye jab me yahan aai thi. To voh rehta hai bahar, Chicago me.”The guy Pooja likes is a Muslim but she doesn’t have a problem with religion. All she wants is guy to a vegetarian.Check out these two videos where Dhinchak Pooja is talking about her crush:Well, we hope the guy the listening and he too has some feeling for Dhinchak Pooja and singer finds love soon.On a related note, this week 9 contestants have been nominated and they are, Bandagi Kalra, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank Sharma, Dhinchak Pooja, Hiten Tejwani, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Sapna Choudhary.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.