BIGG BOSS 11: “Me kisi ka BHAAI nai hoon, I LOVE Benafsha”, says evicted Priyank Sharma

: Bigg Boss season 11 has been very dramatic and controversial. As earlier we told you that this week nominations have shocked everyone. 4 contestants have been nominated and they are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi.Last week Priyank Sharma got evicted from Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and after coming out, he has not revealed much about the contestants. Talking about Hina Khan, Priyank said that she is good friend of him but she actually has problem of not remembering thing.Not just on Hina, Priyank also opened up about his friendship with Benafsha Soonawalla in the Bigg Boss house. A media house asked his reaction on Benafsha calling him brother after eviction, Priyank said, “Benafsha and me have a beautiful relationship, we pull each other’s leg. Voh hum masti-mazak krte hain. I know it has been portrayed like she was after me but let me now say it, I love Benafsha Soonawalla more than you love me girl. I have earned her in this show though I know her since beginning.”He further said, “That’s just so wrong, me bhai nahi hoon kisi ka bhi. I am not her brother at all.’Check out this video:Priyank’s journey in the Bigg Boss house has been quite controversial. He was kicked out from the house in the first week for being violent. He entered in the house again and came into limelight with this negative behavior in the house.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.