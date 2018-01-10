BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Me iske saath kuch bura nai kr skti’ Says Shilpa Shinde for Akash Dadlani and we are SHOCKED!



: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has become boring in the start of this week, but thanks to makers that they brought Arshi Khan back in the house.Evicted contestant Arshi Khan came in the house with a fun but ‘mean’ task. So as per the new sneak peak video, housemates have to be mean with Akash Dadlani.Hina says that she will destroy Akash’s fake gold chains and Puneesh decides to destroy Akash’s towel.Then comes Shilpa Shinde’ turn and what she said is quite shocking considering how badly Akash has treated her in the entire season. She says, “Yr pta nai yr mann hi nai kr raha hai. Yr bacha hai voh yaar or har cheez usko bohat voh hai, uske liye har cheez maayne rakhti hai.”But then she decides and says, “Uske voh jo laal joote hain voh paani me daal doon.”Check out the complete video here:Well, now Akash Dadlani has been evicted from the show and it was the last elimination. Vikas tried to be ‘meanest’ with Akash by painting his shoes red and blue and also spraying on his head.Bigg Boss 11 is going to have grand finale on 14January.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.