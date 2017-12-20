BIGG BOSS 11: Manveer Gurjar asks SHILPA fans not DAMAGE her image



It’s so sad and disappointing to see @tentej leaving the house! The most dignified and gentleman in the house! Salute ???????????????????????????????? ur journey was awesome.... Proud Hiten Bhaau! ????

— Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) December 17, 2017



With all due respect 2 all #Shilpa Ji’s fans did I say anything against Shilpa in this tweet?Displaying her pic as ur DP and abusing others are not goin 2 gain her any kind of respect & support! Stop damaging her image more! Fans r suppose to b true well wishers. #StopNegativity https://t.co/EH7yRF1DEI



— Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) December 19, 2017





Arey kahe ka deserving??jo kisi ke liye khada nahi reh sakta?? Jo sabke isharo par chalta hai?? Khud ka dimag lagaya hota to nomination mai hi nahi aata..awaiyi sabko blame karne ka matalab nahi hai..

— Deepali Trivedi (@DeepaliTrvd) December 18, 2017



Abe sale jab to tha #bb me na mra fvt tha Maine bhut vote kya tre ko but Aab to hetan ko bol rha hai Acha khel rha hai Shilpa nhi dekhi tre ko ke tu v jeet ke Kuch jyda bda ban geya hai bakwash admi



— RJ VR SinGh (@RJVRSinGh2) December 19, 2017





Seeing celebs tweeting against #shilpashinde & saying how they're so upset.. wtf ?

Flip toh aap sab hai If vikas did this, they would b praising him- mastermind! makes no sense? & in 1 night... every1 has suddenly turned against her? Sort urself out pls #DeservingWinnerShilpa

— Redivya (@Redivya1) December 18, 2017



Dignified?? Go learn d meaning of DIGNITY frst n den comment..u wre an undeserving winner last yr, but don't get carried away every tym



— ShilpaManiac (@ShilpaManiac) December 18, 2017





I remember tumne kitni battimizi kia tha Gaurov chopra k sath Kitna back bite kia tha Unke bare mein

Gaurov & hiten same dignified person

— Abonti❤Parth (@abonti96) December 20, 2017



#Hiten was not strong, he never took a stand for #ShilpaShinde when #Arshi & Akash fought with her? Why should she support him? He only took a stand for his trimmer. He got less votes than Luv. Shilpa did the right thing & didn't do drama like #OverActingKiDukanHinaKhan



— Redivya (@Redivya1) December 18, 2017



: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has given enough of drama and masala to the viewers. Last week Hiten Tejwani’s eviction shocked everyone and some people blamed Shilpa Shinde for it.Not just Twitterati, but some of TV stars also slammed Shilpa’s decision for taking Priyank’s name instead of Hiten. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar also tweeted and said he was sad that Hiten Tejwani is out of the show. He wrote, “It’s so sad and disappointing to see @tentej leaving the house! The most dignified and gentleman in the house! Salute ???????????????????????????????? ur journey was awesome.... Proud Hiten Bhaau! ????”Shilpa fans were offended with this because they thought Manveer’s comment was targeted towards Shilpa Shinde. Some of her fans also abused him and used bad language. Manveer now clarified on Twitter that his comment was not for Shilpa Shinde. He wrote, “With all due respect 2 all #Shilpa Ji’s fans did I say anything against Shilpa in this tweet?Displaying her pic as ur DP and abusing others are not goin 2 gain her any kind of respect & support! Stop damaging her image more! Fans r suppose to b true well wishers. #StopNegativity”Check out some of the comments of Shilpa Shinde fans:On a related to note, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are the contenders of Captaincy this week.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.