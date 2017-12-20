 BIGG BOSS 11: Manveer Gurjar asks SHILPA fans not DAMAGE her image
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Manveer Gurjar asks SHILPA fans not DAMAGE her image

BIGG BOSS 11: Manveer Gurjar asks SHILPA fans not DAMAGE her image

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar says Shilpa Shinde's fans are damaging her reputation.

By: || Updated: 20 Dec 2017 07:29 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Manveer Gurjar asks SHILPA fans not DAMAGE her image

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has given enough of drama and masala to the viewers. Last week Hiten Tejwani’s eviction shocked everyone and some people blamed Shilpa Shinde for it.

Not just Twitterati, but some of TV stars also slammed Shilpa’s decision for taking Priyank’s name instead of Hiten. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar also tweeted and said he was sad that Hiten Tejwani is out of the show. He wrote, “It’s so sad and disappointing to see @tentej leaving the house! The most dignified and gentleman in the house! Salute ???????????????????????????????? ur journey was awesome.... Proud Hiten Bhaau! ????”



Shilpa fans were offended with this because they thought Manveer’s comment was targeted towards Shilpa Shinde. Some of her fans also abused him and used bad language. Manveer now clarified on Twitter that his comment was not for Shilpa Shinde. He wrote, “With all due respect 2 all #Shilpa Ji’s fans did I say anything against Shilpa in this tweet?Displaying her pic as ur DP and abusing others are not goin 2 gain her any kind of respect & support! Stop damaging her image more! Fans r suppose to b true well wishers. #StopNegativity”





Check out some of the comments of Shilpa Shinde fans:



















On a related to note, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are the contenders of Captaincy this week.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CONGRATULATIONS! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sangram Singh gets MARRIED

trending now

INDIA
Ryan Murder Case: 16-year-old juvenile accused will be treated ...
INDIA
Construction work for bullet train in full swing: 'We're ...
MOVIES
Tiger Zinda Hai: Five Reasons To Watch Salman Khan- ...