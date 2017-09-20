Bigg Boss 11: Makers reveal 2 contestants of show, here are 5 others

The ‘evergreen’ Indian reality show Bigg Boss is once again coming back on the TV screens with its brand new season - Bigg Boss 11. Like every other time, audience is very much excited to know who all will be living inside the house of Big Boss.

This show is always able to grab eyeballs because of many reasons, primary being Indian superstar Salman Khan as its host. Other reason for which it is loved is because of all the fights, drama, scandals and controversies.

On the 1st of October , the show is all set to begin and the makers of the show have started a quiz with the fans on social media. Amidst all the speculation of Twitter, here is the list of contestant that might be a part of Big Boss 11.

1. Halima Matlub



The Turkish model is one high point for the eleventh season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. The twitter handle of Bigg Boss posted an image and several reactions came regarding the true identity of the person in the photograph.While some said that she was a model, other claimed that she was a Turkish book writer, Betul Eldoan.

2. Harsh Beniwal





In another photograph, Bigg Boss introduced a male contestant as the neighbour. With the face blurred the caption says Ek aisa padosi jo behlaayega sab ka man. Some say that it is Zakir Khan, stand-up comedian but as per media reports it is Harsh Beniwal. Harsh Beniwal, who is a resident of Delhi, is a YouTube sensation and is an active social media user. A dance video on the song cheap thrills made him an instant sensation. Another song that made him popular was The Prank Song, which is similar to AIB’s The Party Song. The song was written by him.







3. Cezanne Khan

Another update on this show is that the lead actor of Kasautii Zindagi Kay-- Anurag-- otherwise known as Cezanne Khan has been approached for Big Boss 11. Cezanne was once a top actor and was part of one of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Kasauti Zindagi Ki back then.

Even though official updates are coming from the channel, nothing appears to be confirmed as of now.

4. Varun Sood







Every year we see at least one face from reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, where the winner is always asked to be a part of Bigg Boss. It is no different this time as Varun Sood has been, reportedly, approached for the 11th season of the show.

5. Nandish Sandhu









Nandish Sandhu may also take part in the show. Seen on the hit show Uttran, Sandhu has been in news for his marriage and divorce with co-star Rashmi Desai. In the year 2013, Desai suffered from a miscarriage and due to this, problems erupted between them. Reportedly, in 2014, Desai and Sandhu started staying separately but they came back together for Nach Baliye. The couple filed for a divorce. It is expected that he will spill a lot regarding this.

6. Niti Taylor







This popular TV actress made her television debut in the serial Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. In MTV India's youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Niti Taylor’s big break came as Nandini Murthy opposite Parth Samthaan. In the UK based newspaper Eastern Eye, she was declared as the highest placed newcomer (15th position) in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2015.

7. Sahil Khan

Known as the iron man of Bollywood, Sahil Khan has been, reportedly, approached by the makers for Big Boss. He has been called India's Dan Bilzerian and could be seen might be seen flaunting his physique and lifestyle in the house too.

It will be very exciting to see how 12 celebrities and commoners from different spheres of life will live together.