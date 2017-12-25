BIGG BOSS 11: MAJOR TWIST ! Friends and family of contestants enter the house as 'Padosi'



New Delhi: Get ready for a high octane emotional scene as the makers of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 have brought in a new twist in the show.The relatives and friends of the contestants are going to enter the house of Bigg Boss as Padosis.In a promo released by Colors TV, it can be seen that the relatives are entering the house of Padosis. The contestants can see them entering but they cannot go and talk to them. The emotional outburst of the overwhelmed contestants is worth seeing.Ex-contestant Bandagi Kalra returns back as Padosi and Puneesh Sharma's face totally lit up on seeing her.Hina Khan completely loses her control and starts shrieking as she sees her beau Rocky Jaiswal entering the house. Priyank breaks down in tears and sobs like a baby on seeing his mother after such a long time.Vikas' mother also enters the house and he gets emotional on seeing her. Shilpa Shinde's brother is seen entering the house. Luv Tyagi breaks down on seeing his mom. When Akash Dadlani's mom enters the house he recognises her by her slippers. Vikas Gupta's elation on seeing his mom is also worth-seeing.Do not miss their priceless reactions. Check the promo here.Now , the question is for how long are the relatives going to stay as padosi? What is BIgg Boss' big plan?Stay tuned to find out.