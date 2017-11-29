BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: This TEAM WON the task

: It is mid week and here we bring you the latest Bigg Boss news and gossips. As earlier we gave the good news to ardent fans of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta, that they will have wedding, but a ‘mock wedding’ in Bigg Boss house.Now, let’s talk about the current Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task in which there were two teams, Lilliputians and Giants. Lilliputians had Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan but in Giants were Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra.Vikas Gupta and Priyank were ‘Sanchalak’ of the task.In the game, highlight was that Hina rubbed red chilli powder in Bandagi’s eyes, Akash and Luv trimmed Puneesh’s hair. Then in the second round, Shilpa Shinde rubbed red chilli powder on Akash’s face and Puneesh and Bandagi cut Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi’s hair.At the end, Shilpa Shinde’s team won the task. It will be interesting to see if Shilpa shows some interest in being captain and takes stand for herself.So is Shilpa Shinde going to become next captain of the Colors TV Show Bigg Boss 11?Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.