BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: This TEAM has WON the task

Now as we told you that housemates have got a new luxury budget task. There were two teams in the task Red and Blue and the winning team will be the one which survives on the outside till last.
Guess what? We have got our winners of luxury budget task. As per sources, team Blue has finally won the luxury budget task. Team Blue had Sapna Choudhary, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari and Bandagi Kalra in it.
Dekhiye paani aur keechad ke saath, #BB11 ke ghar mein kya hungama machega, tonight at 10.30pm! @biggbos11 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #bb11 #biggboss11 #Priyanksharma #shivanidurgah #manveergurjar #salmankhan #colorstv #zubairkhan #hinakhan #kkk8 #beinghuman #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #hinakhan #benafshasoonawalla #hitentejwani #bb #jyotikumari #lucindanicholas #sapnachoudhary #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #AkashDadlani #colors #luvtyagi #puneeshsharma #bandgikalra #arshikhan #lucindanicholas
Howsoever Hina Is Playing ,but she is playing game sensibly ❤ @realhinakhan #hinakhan #BB11 Ghar mein, aap bhi aaiyein aaj 10.30 pm! The FUN is rising in the #BB11 House. Tune in tonight 10.30pm for all the drama! #BBSneakPeek #bb11 #biggboss11 #Priyanksharma #sshivanidurgah #manveergurjar #salmankhan #colorstv #zubairkhan #hinakhan #kkk8 #beinghuman #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #hinakhan #benafshasoonawalla #hitentejwani #bb #jyotikumari #lucindanicholas #sapnachoudhary #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #AkashDadlani #colors #luvtyagi #puneeshsharma #bandgikalra #arshikhan
A post shared by TREND INDIA (@trend.indiaa) on
Khulja Sim Sim task mein hoga dono teams ke beech drama aur hungama! Watch them battle it out tonight 10.30pm on #BB11 ❤️ #biggboss11 . . . #salmankhan #biggbosshouse #colorstv #beinghuman #hinakhan #priyanksharma #hitentejwani #shilpashinde #akashanildadlani #arshikhan #vikasgupta #benafshasoonawalla #jyotikumar #arshikhan #bandgikalra #luvtyagi #sabyasachisatpathy #dhinchakpooja #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #style #contestants #pics #celebs #commoners #biggboss #likeforlike #followforfollows
Khulja Sim Sim task mein hoga dono teams ke beech drama aur hungama! Watch them battle it out tonight 10.30pm on #BB11 ❤️ #biggboss11 . . . #salmankhan #biggbosshouse #colorstv #beinghuman #hinakhan #priyanksharma #hitentejwani #shilpashinde #akashanildadlani #arshikhan #vikasgupta #benafshasoonawalla #jyotikumar #arshikhan #bandgikalra #luvtyagi #sabyasachisatpathy #dhinchakpooja #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #style #contestants #pics #celebs #commoners #biggboss #likeforlike #followforfollows
A post shared by Bigg Boss 11 (@bigg_boss__season11) on
Khulja Sim Sim task mein hogi kiski jeet aur kiski haar? Watch them battle it out tonight 10.30pm on #BB11 ❤️ #biggboss11 . . . #salmankhan #biggbosshouse #colorstv #beinghuman #hinakhan #priyanksharma #hitentejwani #shilpashinde #akashanildadlani #arshikhan #vikasgupta #benafshasoonawalla #jyotikumar #arshikhan #bandgikalra #luvtyagi #sabyasachisatpathy #lucindanicholas #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #style #contestants #pics #celebs #commoners #biggboss #likeforlike #followforfollows
Khulja Sim Sim task mein hoga dono teams ke beech drama aur hungama! Watch them battle it out tonight 10.30pm on #BB11 ❤️ #biggboss11 . . . #salmankhan #biggbosshouse #colorstv #beinghuman #hinakhan #priyanksharma #hitentejwani #shilpashinde #akashanildadlani #arshikhan #vikasgupta #benafshasoonawalla #jyotikumar #arshikhan #bandgikalra #luvtyagi #sabyasachisatpathy #dhinchakpooja #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #style #contestants #pics #celebs #commoners #biggboss #likeforlike #followforfollows
A post shared by Bigg Boss 11 (@bigg_boss__season11) on
Luv Tyagi was the sanchalak of the game. Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were in red team and they have lost the task.
During this task, Hina and Shilpa Shinde were on targets of Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani. Not just this, Hina also had an ugly fight with Bandagi.
Well, we are sure that blue team winning the task is going to bring a lot of drama in the house.
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.