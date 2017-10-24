BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: This TEAM has WON the task

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has entered in the fourth week. On Monday, nominations were held in very different style. 7 contestants have been nominated this week and they are Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.Now as we told you that housemates have got a new luxury budget task. There were two teams in the task Red and Blue and the winning team will be the one which survives on the outside till last.Guess what? We have got our winners of luxury budget task. As per sources, team Blue has finally won the luxury budget task. Team Blue had Sapna Choudhary, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari and Bandagi Kalra in it.Luv Tyagi was the sanchalak of the game. Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were in red team and they have lost the task.During this task, Hina and Shilpa Shinde were on targets of Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani. Not just this, Hina also had an ugly fight with Bandagi.Well, we are sure that blue team winning the task is going to bring a lot of drama in the house.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.