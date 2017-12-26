BIGG BOSS 11 Luxury Budget Task: Padosis will decide the WINNER



Housemates get their luxury budget task for the week! Watch the Ghar Aaye Gharwalein task tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/intSs86iCk

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 26, 2017

: It is going to be another emotional and dramatic week in the popular Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. We all know that this week Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated for this week.Now, as we told you earlier that new luxury budget task in the Bigg Boss 11 house have started. According to the new sneak peak video, task this time includes the relatives of contestants who will act as padosis.Bigg Boss 11 contestants will have to impress the padosis aka relative and the name of the task is , ‘BB Ghar aaye Gharwale’. Contestants will be different competitions at different time and it will be judged by the ‘Padosis’. Winner of every competition will get some points and the one with the highest points at the end will not just win the task but will get the chance to meet their relative.The first competition in the task is ‘Cooking competition’ and every contestant has to cook an individual dish for the ‘padosis’.Check out the video:Who you think will win the task? Can Shilpa Shinde be the winner of this cooking competition?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.