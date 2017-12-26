 BIGG BOSS 11 Luxury Budget Task: Padosis will decide the WINNER
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11 Luxury Budget Task: Padosis will decide the WINNER

BIGG BOSS 11 Luxury Budget Task: Padosis will decide the WINNER

Who you think will win the Bigg Boss 11 Luxury Budget Task?

By: || Updated: 26 Dec 2017 02:36 PM
BIGG BOSS 11 Luxury Budget Task: Padosis will decide the WINNER

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma

New Delhi: It is going to be another emotional and dramatic week in the popular Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. We all know that this week Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated for this week.

Now, as we told you earlier that new luxury budget task in the Bigg Boss 11 house have started. According to the new sneak peak video, task this time includes the relatives of contestants who will act as padosis.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants will have to impress the padosis aka relative and the name of the task is , ‘BB Ghar aaye Gharwale’. Contestants will be different competitions at different time and it will be judged by the ‘Padosis’. Winner of every competition will get some points and the one with the highest points at the end will not just win the task but will get the chance to meet their relative.

The first competition in the task is ‘Cooking competition’ and every contestant has to cook an individual dish for the ‘padosis’.

Check out the video:



Who you think will win the task? Can Shilpa Shinde be the winner of this cooking competition?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: “Hina se BACH KE REHNA”, look who said this to Luv Tyagi

trending now

VIDEO
Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with family obscured by glass ...
VIDEO
When PM Narendra Modi shook hands with Bihar CM ...
WORLD
The nine things that are secrets for a longer ...