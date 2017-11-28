 BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: OMG ! THIS contestant takes CRUEL REVENGE
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: OMG ! THIS contestant takes CRUEL REVENGE

BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: OMG ! THIS contestant takes CRUEL REVENGE

Akash Dadlani seizes the opportunity to torture Puneesh Sharma and Hiten Tejwani and his ways are gruesome.

By: || Updated: 28 Nov 2017 06:00 PM
BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: OMG ! THIS contestant takes CRUEL REVENGE

Akash Dadlani tortures Puneesh Sharma in the luxury budget task. (Image: www.colorstv.com)

New Delhi: The luxury budget task of Bigg Boss has brought about a new turmoil in the house.  The house has been divided in two teams the Liliputs and the Giants.

Liliput team consists of Arshi Khan, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani. The Liliputs have to torture each giant one by one until they give up. The giants have to be tied on a plank with a rope and Liliputs are free to torture them in whatever way they can. The giants can give up by ringing a bell placed above them.

After Hina tortures Bandagi with chilli powder, Akash Dadlani seizes the opportunity to torture once a friend but now a rival - Puneesh Sharma. Akash keeps threatening Puneesh that he will shave off his hair. Akash even applies shaving cream on Puneesh's hair when Bandagi intervenes. Arshi and Hina who are now on the same side stop her from intervening. Akash who enjoys Puneesh's plight tortures him even further by running a trimmer over his hairs.

There is no stopping Akash , he waxes Hiten Tejwani's legs. Hiten screams with pain and Akash enjoys inflicting it upon Hiten. His monstrous laugh in the end of the teaser is a proof.

Check the video here.

 

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: WHAT! This contestant POOPED HIS PANTS

trending now

INDIA
Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan: 'BJP isn't party, it is management ...
INDIA
Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan: 'Modi shedding tears in BJP rallies ...
MOVIES
Social media goes berserk over Bobby Deol's transformation for ...