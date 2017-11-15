BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK! Hiten Tejwani and Sapna get into an UGLY FIGHT

: In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 we will get to see another side of calm-composed contestant Hiten Tejwani this week in the luxury budget task. As we told you that Hiten Tejwani is the ‘acting captain’ until the next captaincy task.This week’s luxury budget task will have huge impact on the Captaincy task. For the task, housemates have been divided into two groups, ‘Team Dinosaur’ and ‘BB Dino Park Rangers Team’.Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta were in ‘Team Dinosaur’ and the other housemates were Dino park rangers. Now as per the task, every time a Dino buzzer is played, Dinosaurs Luv, Puneesh and Vikas have to come out and kick one contestant’s picture. With this, that contestant will not be able to compete for Captaincy.As per the latest video, Vikas says that Luv asked him to kick Sapna’s picture so that it is easier for him in the captaincy task. Vikas openely says that he won’t do it and then Sapna angrily kick her picture herself.Hina lashes out on Sapna saying that ‘Hum luxury budget haar jayenge Sapna.’ Then Hiten slams Sapna and says, “Yeh nai kar skte aap. Mere ko andar bula ke bolte hain har baar apko luxury budget chahiye, aap log layak hi nai ho actually. Aur vo sahi bolte hain.”Check out these two videos of Hiten lashing out Sapna Choudhary:Well, do you think what Hiten is saying is right?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.