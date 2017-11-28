 BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: Hina Khan puts CHILLY POWDER in Bandagi’s eyes
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: Hina Khan puts CHILLY POWDER in Bandagi’s eyes

BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: Hina Khan puts CHILLY POWDER in Bandagi’s eyes

Bigg Boss 11 contestants get dirty in luxury budget task.

By: || Updated: 28 Nov 2017 12:34 PM
BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: Hina Khan puts CHILLY POWDER in Bandagi’s eyes

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan and Bandagi Kalra

New Delhi: It is day 58 in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and after nominations; housemates are ready for new Bigg Boss luxury budget task.

In the luxury budget task, housemates have been divided into two teams, Lilliputian and Giants. Ardent fans will get to see more drama in Luxury budget task. On the first day, team of Lilliputians has Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Bandagi Kalra. Giants have Hina Khan, Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma. One by one lilliputian will have to lie down and they will be tied with the rope. Vikas Gupta is the 'sanchalak' of the task.

Giants will do their best to make lives of Lilliputs hell, so that they can give up easily.

As per the video, during the task when Bandagi lies down, Hina Khan and Arshi Khan put red chilli powder in Bandagi’s eyes. This makes her scream and cry badly.

Check out this video:




Akash Dadlani also waxed Hiten’s legs but it will be interesting to see how Hiten’s team will attack now.

This week, Bandagi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma was getting EVICTED, not Sapna Choudhary!

trending now

INDIA
Want freedom to live with husband, profess my faith: ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Know why did Banda DM make people ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi get into ...