BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: Hina Khan puts CHILLY POWDER in Bandagi’s eyes

: It is day 58 in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and after nominations; housemates are ready for new Bigg Boss luxury budget task.In the luxury budget task, housemates have been divided into two teams, Lilliputian and Giants. Ardent fans will get to see more drama in Luxury budget task. On the first day, team of Lilliputians has Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Bandagi Kalra. Giants have Hina Khan, Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma. One by one lilliputian will have to lie down and they will be tied with the rope. Vikas Gupta is the 'sanchalak' of the task.Giants will do their best to make lives of Lilliputs hell, so that they can give up easily.As per the video, during the task when Bandagi lies down, Hina Khan and Arshi Khan put red chilli powder in Bandagi’s eyes. This makes her scream and cry badly.Check out this video:Akash Dadlani also waxed Hiten’s legs but it will be interesting to see how Hiten’s team will attack now.This week, Bandagi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.