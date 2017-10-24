 BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: Hina Khan and Bandagi Kalra get into UGLY FIGHT
Bigg Boss 11 house turns into jugle and contestants behave like animals.

By: || Updated: 24 Oct 2017 05:52 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandagi Kalra gets into ugly fight with Hina Khan

New Delhi: The ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are currently waiting to see who will win the luxury budget task of this week. In Colors TV show, Bigg Boss 11, it is fourth week and Luxury budget task has started.

This time, garden are of Bigg Boss house has been converted into a jungle and the contestants have been divided into two teams, Red and Blue. Luv Tyagi will be the sanchalak of the task. The teammates will have to survive outside only. The other team will try to irritate the contestant so that they get inside the house. Once the contestant is in the house, he is out of the game.

Red team has Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Dhinchak Pooja, Benafsha Soonawalla, Hiten Tejwani and Mehjabi. On the other side, Blue team has, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari, Bandagi Kalra and Sapna Choudhary.

Now in the task, Akash Dadlani targeted Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde and splashed bucket of water on them. The task gets so ugly that team Blue accuses Hina Khan of getting violent with Bandagi. Then Bandagi and Hina Khan get into words of war.

Bandagi gets angry and says, “Tum kahan ki celebrity ho, mujhe marne aai ho yahan pe.”

Hina then abuses Bandagi and fight escalates.

Check out this video of Hina and Bandagi fighting:









Who you think will win the game, Red or Blue?

Stay Tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

