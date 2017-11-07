BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK brings a HUGE TWIST in Winning amount

: The ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are now familiar with the rituals of the house. Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 had nominations on Monday and 5 contestants were nominated.This week’s nominated contestants are Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Benafsha Soonawalla , Priyank Sharma or Sabyasachi Satpathy. Apart from this, we will also get to see the most dangerous fight between Benafsha Soonawalla and Akash Dadlani.This week’s luxury budget task ‘Mission BB11’ will decide the winning amount of the show. As per news in Bollywoodlife, “The task is titled Mission BB 11 where the contestants are astronauts. They have to sit in a spacecraft and the one who can sit for the maximum amount of time will be the winner. Every contestant will be assigned a planet and a certain sum against their name. When they get down, they will lose that amount from their winning amount.”Check out this latest promo of Bigg Boss 11:The twist is that the contestant who gets down will be the contender for Captaincy.Well, we think it is important for the contestants this time to win the luxury budget task rather than thinking about Captaincy.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.