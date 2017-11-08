BIGG BOSS 11 LUXURY BUDGET TASK: BIG LOSS! Winning Amount now is ZERO now



: This has happened for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss. As we told you on Tuesday, that in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, this week’s luxury budget task will have a huge impact on the winning amount of the show.The task was titled Mission BB 11 where the contestants were astronauts. They had to sit in a spacecraft and the one who can sit for the maximum amount of time will be the winner. Every contestant will be assigned a planet and a certain sum against their name. When they get down, they will lose that amount from their winning amount.Now, in the initial stage of task, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Akash Dadlani left the task at the initial task. Captain of Bigg Boss house, Puneesh Sharma was the 'sanchalak' of the house and was asked to keep an eye on the contestants who were sitting in the spacecraft.In the late night, Puneesh got careless and instead of doing the task, he went in the bedroom to spend some time with Bandagi Kalra. This action of Puneesh has cost him big.Contestants who were sitting in the spacecraft stepped outside but, as Puneesh got back, contestants again went back secretly.What happened next is not less than shocking!Bigg Boss cancelled the task as Puneesh broke an important role and contestants took advantage of it. The winning amount now is Zero. Bigg Boss lashed out at Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma for his inability to carry out the task successfully.Will Bigg Boss give another chance to Bigg Boss housemates to make the winning amount 50 Lakhs again?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.