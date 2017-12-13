Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi tickles funny bone of the housemates

house is up with new task; 'BB Lab' task. Housemates are divided into two teams - Robots and workers. Puneesh was made scientist to monitor them.Hina Khan, Aksh Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani become robots while Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi become the Karmcharis.Workers' task was to emote the robots while robots had to be emotionless. Bigg Boss gives next emotion 'laughter' in which workers had to make robots laugh. Luv Tyagi comes out in a hilarious attire - wearing wig, hot pants and oranges on his chest to fake breasts that makes everyone laugh.Robots Hina, Hiten, Priyank and Akash including the scientist Puneesh could not control their emotion and burst out laughing.The task is going to be vice-versa in the next episode tonight.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.