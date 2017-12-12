BIGG BOSS 11: HILARIOUS ! Luv Tyagi does THIS to make Priyank laugh

The task took the most interesting turn when the team of Hina, Priyank,Hiten and Akash were the robots and the opposite team of Shilpa, Arshi,Vikas and Luv had to make them laugh.
The scientists tried all sorts of hilarious antics to make them laugh. All the robots had laughed except Priyank who was controlling his laugh since long. Luv Tyagi stuffed apples in his tee-shirt to make it look like breasts and offered them to Priyank. When Priyank saw this he could not control his laughter. The robots showed emotions and lost the task.
Check the hilarious task here.
The BB Lab employees try their best to make the robots laugh! Catch all the fun tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/PD1u4CiaqR
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 12, 2017