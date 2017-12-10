Bigg Boss 11: OMG ! Luv Tyagi thinks friend Priyank is ARROGANT

New Delhi: Differences have creeped in the trio of Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma.We came across an unseen footage where Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi who are the closest friends of Priyank in the house speak highly critical about him.According to Luv , Priyank is proud of his celebrity status and time and again demeans him. He says that Priyank keeps on ridiculing his dressing sense and has time and again said to Luv that the choice of his dresses are outdated. Luv says to Hina that Priyank should keep his fashion to himself and that he is an arrogant person.Hina too adds to the criticism. She criticises him for not being ashamed of body-shaming Shilpa Shinde on national television. She recalls how he was worried about his image on social media and how much effort his PR persons will have to put in for uplifting his image.Luv also said that he should not forget that commoners have won the show many times.