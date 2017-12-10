 Bigg Boss 11: OMG ! Luv Tyagi thinks friend Priyank is ARROGANT
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: OMG ! Luv Tyagi thinks friend Priyank is ARROGANT

Bigg Boss 11: OMG ! Luv Tyagi thinks friend Priyank is ARROGANT

Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan criticise Priyank for his arrogance.

By: || Updated: 10 Dec 2017 07:44 PM
Bigg Boss 11: OMG ! Luv Tyagi thinks friend Priyank is ARROGANT

celebrity contestants Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma / Image: Instagarm

New Delhi: Differences have creeped in the trio of Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma.

We came across an unseen footage where Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi who are the closest friends of Priyank in the house speak highly critical about him.

According to Luv , Priyank is proud of his celebrity status and time and again demeans him. He says that Priyank keeps on ridiculing his dressing sense and has time and again said to Luv that the choice of his dresses are outdated. Luv says to Hina that Priyank should keep his fashion to himself  and that he is an arrogant person.

Hina too adds to the criticism. She criticises  him for not being ashamed of body-shaming Shilpa Shinde on national television. She recalls how he was worried about his image on social media and how much effort his PR persons will have to put in for uplifting his image.

Luv also said that he should not forget that commoners have won the show many times.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani are safe from EVICTION

trending now

INDIA
Varanasi: Questions on Triple Talaq, Halala & Alauddin Khilji asked ...
VIDEO
Poll Khol: Ouch moment! Public praises Modi in Rahul ...
TV
Bigg Boss 11: OMG ! Luv Tyagi thinks friend Priyank is ...