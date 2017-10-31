 BIGG BOSS 11: Luv Tyagi becomes new CAPTAIN of the house
Hina keeps awake with both the contestants and provokes Luv to compete with Badgi. Bandgi's hook eventually gets detached from the ring and Hina declares Luv Tyagi captain of the house.

By: || Updated: 31 Oct 2017 12:06 PM
(Bigg Boss Season 11/Image- Twitter @BiggBoss)

New Delhi: On Day 28 in Bigg Boss, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi fight for captaincy. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to nominate one name to join the task in place of Jyoti.

Housemates nominate Sapna to compete for captaincy race. Within few hours, Sapna loses the task as her hook comes out of the ring.

Now, Luv has become the new captain of the house after Hina Khan.

