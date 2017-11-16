 BIGG BOSS 11: Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta get VIOLENT in LUXURY BUDGET TASK
Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task and Captaincy makes contestants go violent.

New Delhi: This week in Bigg Boss 11 house, nomination took a u-turn and friendship of Bigg Boss 11 contestants was tested. Housemates had to do sacrifice their beloved belonging in order to save the other contestant. Priyank Sharma shaved his head for Hiten Tejwani, Akash Dadlani also did the same for Bandagi Kalra.

But luxury budget task will bring in a lot of drama in the show. As we told you yesterday that during Luxury budget task, Hiten lashed out at Sapna Choudhary for her non-supportive performance during the task.

In today’s episode of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, we will see Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi getting violent in the task. As per the Bigg Boss 11 sneak peak, the third buzzer goes, Vikas and Puneesh and team up against Luv Tyagi and don’t let him pass the door. In this hustle, Luv kept on trying with all his physical strength. But Vikas Gupta, who was holding the door, got hurt.

Check out this video of Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta:












But it will be interesting to see that did Luv kick Bandagi’s cutout.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

