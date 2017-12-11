Bigg Boss 11: 'Attitude Apne Ghar Par Dekhaiyo' , Luv Tyagi to Priyank Sharma

New Delhi: It is the end of friendship for Bigg Boss 11 contestants Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma.The trio of Hina Khan , Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi which was bonded very strongly all through the season, began unravelling last week. In a promo, the three can be seen sitting together and talking when the boys got into an argument. Voices raised, mannerisms changed and soon the two became aggressive. Hina Khan had to come in between the two to stop them from indulging in physical fight.Few days ago we told you how Luv was seen cribbing about Priyank's attitude towards him. He had told Hina how Priyank mocks at his dressing sense. For these reasons Luv was mighty upset at Priyank.In the promo Priyank can be seen asking Luv what is the matter with him. When Luv denies to share, Priyank says "If you don't want to share , then don.t , I wont come and lickyour feet all the time."Luv who was already irked at Priyank , gets up in an aggressive manner and threatens him. One thing led to another and we could see the both threatening and insulting each other. Priyank also involves Luv's father in the fight and says "Uncle, aapka beta kya kar lega? "Take a look yourself.Seeing her two friends fighting like this, Hina Khan breaks down. She says "people outside give examples of our friendship".Priyank, Luv and Hina have spent some really beautiful times as friends in the show. Nobody could guess that something like this would be coming in their group.Image: Instagram/ prihina_officialImage: Instagram/ hinakhan_armyImage: Instagram/ hinakhan_armyFans of their friendship will certainly be disappointed .