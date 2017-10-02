BIGG BOSS 11: Looks can't make you a winner: 'Bigg Boss' contestant Priyank Sharma









Wanna catch me live and have some conversation with me ? Well I am coming tomorrow live with Priyamsaha on @missmalini facebook page at 3pm guys . So make sure you guys are turning up tomorrow and let me face some questions coming from you guys 😀💁🏻‍♂️



Well airport enteries are a little different for me these days 💁🏻‍♂️

#TeamANP Concept, Photography and post processing :@aishwarya_nayak_photography HMA :@makeupbynikanksha Stylist : @poshnixilicious Location : @concept_360 Special thanks to @krackermon



#TeamANP Concept, Photography and post processing :@aishwarya_nayak_photography HMA :@makeupbynikanksha Stylist : @poshnixilicious Location : @concept_360 Special thanks to @krackermon

Chillin Bruh



Playing around with the straps of my DW watch. Thank you so much @danielwellington for this surprise , a CLASSIC BLACK CORNWALL watch from men's collection 2017 and for the rose gold CUFF . Use the promo code 'PRIYANK' to avail the discount of 15percent from the entire collection from Daniel wellington . #danielwellington www.danielwellington.com

Priyank said he agreed to do the reality show as he aspires to become an actor and believes it the best way to foray into the industry.



"My agenda is to come up as an artiste and pursue a career in the showbiz. I feel the show is best way to show my different emotions... I will anyway get both - fame and money over a course of time," he said.



The show goes on air tonight on Colors TV channel with TV actress Hina Khan, Roadies fame Benafsha Soonawalla, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and few more contestants on the show.



New Delhi: TV actor Priyank Sharma of "MTV Splitsvilla" fame, who enjoys a great fan following on social media, said he has never misused his looks. Priyank is now excited about his next stint as a contestant in "Bigg Boss 11"."I have never tried to charm anyone. I don't rely on my looks. I feel people love me not just for my looks but otherwise as well. Looks can take you ahead but not to the final destination (referring to 'Bigg Boss' finale)."I have seen most of the seasons of 'Bigg Boss' and I just love it and that is why I am here. I am excited to be part of the show. I said yes within seconds," he said.According to Priyank, former "Bigg Boss" winner and TV actor Gautam Gulati had a great innings in the eighth installment of the show."I think Gautam Gulati was good on the show. I loved him. I don't know if he is like that in real life or not. He has naughtiness and mischievousness in him and even I have that in me. When someone abused or said something to him, he held his own without losing his guard."