 Bigg Boss 11 Live Updates: Show Begins! Know The Participants Of The Show
  Bigg Boss 11 Live Updates: Show Begins! Know The Participants Of The Show

Bigg Boss 11 Live Updates: Show Begins! Know The Participants Of The Show

By: || Updated: 02 Oct 2017 12:00 AM
Bigg Boss 11 Live Updates: Show Begins! Know The Participants Of The Show

(Bigg Boss season 11 participants/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)

Bigg Boss 11 episode 1 live updates: Well! the wait and excitement is OVER now. Host Salman Khan begins the show by introducing commoner and celebrity contestants.

Judwaa 2 team Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu showed their dance moves inside the house.

Superstar Salman Khan welcomed Hiten Tejwani as the first contestant of the TV reality show.

 



Salman Khan announces second contestant of the show. Haryana sensation and famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins the show as second contestant.

 





 



Third contestant of the show is female baba Sshivani Durga.

 





After two reality shows, Priyank Sharma is excited as ever to enter another one! Fourth candidate of the show.

 



Priyank Sharma's heartthrob Benafsha Soonawala is the Fifth Participant of the show.







Perhaps most crazy of all the contestants rapper Akash Anil Dadlani joins the show as Sixth contestant of Bigg Boss.

 



With no end to her dreams, commoner Jyoti Kumari from a small village enters the show as seventh candidate.

 





Delhi girl Bandgi Kalra joins house as Eighth participant of the show

 



Ninth participant is 24-year-old Arshi Khan is ready to set the Bigg Boss house on fire as she says.

 





Popular TV actress Hina Khan aka Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' joins the show.

 



Look at the other participants of the show:

Puneesh Sharma:



Zubair Khan:



The entire Colors family is going gaga over our next contestant, Shilpa Shinde aka Angoori Devi of popular TV show 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain'






Stick to us for further live updates and to know about the upcoming candidates on the show.

First Published:
