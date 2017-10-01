Bigg Boss 11 LIVE UPDATES: Show Begins!

Judwaa 2 team Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu showed their dance moves inside the house.
Superstar Salman Khan welcomed Hiten Tejwani as the first contestant of the TV reality show.
Presenting the very first contestant of #BiggBoss11! Hiten Tejwani is all set to enter the house! pic.twitter.com/tqkn1eKiz7— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017
Salman Khan announces second contestant of the show. Haryana sensation and famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins the show as second contestant.
Padosi declare Sapna Choudhary fit to enter the #BiggBoss11 house! #BiggBoss11WithSalman pic.twitter.com/dYiYmL2ImK— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017
Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary sets the stage on fire with her dhamakedaar moves! #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/ALnU0uRbd9— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017
Third contestant of the show is female baba Sshivani Durga.
And, we have a female baba in the house! Presenting our next contestant, SsHivani Durga! #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/XEhNESSDWN— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017
Stick to us for further live updates and to know about the upcoming candidates on the show.