Bigg Boss 11 LIVE UPDATES: Show Begins!

Presenting the very first contestant of #BiggBoss11! Hiten Tejwani is all set to enter the house! pic.twitter.com/tqkn1eKiz7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017



Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary sets the stage on fire with her dhamakedaar moves! #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/ALnU0uRbd9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017



And, we have a female baba in the house! Presenting our next contestant, SsHivani Durga! #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/XEhNESSDWN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017



Judwaa 2 team Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu showed their dance moves inside the house.Superstar Salman Khan welcomed Hiten Tejwani as the first contestant of the TV reality show.Salman Khan announces second contestant of the show. Haryana sensation and famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins the show as second contestant.Third contestant of the show is female baba Sshivani Durga.Stick to us for further live updates and to know about the upcoming candidates on the show.