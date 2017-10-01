 Bigg Boss 11 LIVE UPDATES: Show Begins!
By: || Updated: 01 Oct 2017 09:48 PM
(Salman Khan in Big Boss 11/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)

Bigg Boss 11 episode 1 live updates: Well! the wait and excitement is OVER now. Host Salman Khan begins the show by introducing commoner and celebrities contestants.

Judwaa 2 team Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu showed their dance moves inside the house.

Superstar Salman Khan welcomed Hiten Tejwani as the first contestant of the TV reality show.




Salman Khan announces second contestant of the show. Haryana sensation and famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins the show as second contestant.







Third contestant of the show is female baba Sshivani Durga.




Stick to us for further live updates and to know about the upcoming candidates on the show.



