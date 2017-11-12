Bigg Boss 11: Legal trouble worsens for Priyank Sharma; can be arrested

New Delhi: Things may turn bothersome for Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma in the coming days. Gossips have it that the brawl between Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary, in which Priyank almost brought up Arshi's past, may land him in trouble.Priyank exposed some details about Arshi khan's past scandal in Pune and Goa. According to reports Arshi was allegedly involved in a sex scandal and when the details were brought up by Priyank, she and her publicist were irked. According to media reports that are doing the rounds, Arshi's publicist Flynn Remedios has lodged an FIR against Priyank under various sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the dignity and privacy of women in legally privileged and protected case.If the reports are to be believed , Priyank can be arrested anytime, even though he is inside the house of Bigg Boss. According to the claims made by Flynn, the police has already started the procedure for obtaining arrest warrant against Priyank.While a clueless Priyank is busy in his eventful second life in the house of Bigg Boss, legal troubles are boiling outside. Priyank had an early eviction from the game. He returned back through a wild card entry along with the internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja. His second term is unfolding to be quite happening. Whether it is love sparks or fights, Priyank has been in the light for both.