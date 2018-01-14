 BIGG BOSS 11: Latest VOTING TRENDS are making this FINALIST WINNER
As per votes, this contestant is the winner of Bigg Boss 11.

By: || Updated: 14 Jan 2018 07:05 PM
New Delhi: It is the last day of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and we have to say what a show it was!

No doubt it was one of the most entertaining seasons of Bigg Boss 11. With TV celebs like Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani in the show, makers gave much more than what was expected of them.

At one side where Shilpa Shinde gained enormous amount of fan following from Bigg Boss 11 without any controversy, on the other hand there is downfall in Hina Khan’s popularity. She can be called one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11.

Now that we have told you about Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta’s eviction, ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are very curious to know the results of Bigg Boss 11.

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are the Top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 11 and now fight is between these two ladies.











As per news in Khabri, the latest voting trends are in favor of Shilpa Shinde. She has received highest number of votes and is leading with a huge margin. Check out this tweet:







Well, we can’t confirm if this voting trend is true or not but keep reading this space to know who will be declared as winner of Bigg Boss 11!

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

