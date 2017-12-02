BIGG BOSS 11: Look who is on the stage with Salman Khan!







: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 will have an entertaining episode this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan will be on the stage with his most favorite person and actress Katrina Kaif.Yes! Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif will come as a guest in Bigg Boss 11 with Salman Khan. She will promote her upcoming film with Salman Khan, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.Not just this, Salman and Katrina will also launch new song of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ titled as ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’.Check out these pictures of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Bigg Boss 11 stage:Apart from this, it will also be interesting to if Katrina Kaif goes inside the Bigg Boss house to have some fun with the contestants.Who you think will get evicted, Bandagi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma or Luv Tyagi?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.