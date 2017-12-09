BIGG BOSS 11: Karan Patel openly BASHES Hina Khan









Part 2 Today sneak peak #biggboss11 #colorstv #vootaap #AppyFizz #2017 #biggboss11 #salmankhan #beingsalmankhan #beinghuman #salman #biggbosss11



A post shared by biggboss11__ (@biggbosss11__) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:48am PST

A post shared by biggboss11__ (@biggbosss11__) on

: It is ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and 3 special guests will enter the show. As we told you earlier that this week ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Karan Patel and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Rohan Mehra will enter the show.We all know that Karan Patel is a good friend of Vikas Gupta and he called Hina Khan ‘insecure’ openly. So when he entered the Bigg Boss house he had a message for Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani and of course, Hina Khan.As per the video, Karan says to Akash, “Akash me tere haath jodta hoon bhai, tere ko dekh me TV todna nai chahta. Tu bolna thoda kam krle mere bhai.”He moves on to Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta and says, “Shilpa ji, is gadhe ki taraf se me aapse maafi mangta hoon. Me aapka bohat bada fan hoon.”Finally Karan Patel says to Hina, “Aapse to bohat baatein krni hain Hina ji, Kya kr rahi hain aap, mtlb mujhe samajh hi nai aa raha. Aap apni kahi baatein bhool jaatin hain. Ek jo aapka takiya kalaam ho gya hai ‘mene kab kaha’”Check out the video of Karan Patel bashing Hina Khan:Well, definitely this is going to be a shocker for Hina Khan but it will be interesting to see in the episode if she gives any answer to Karan Patel or not.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.