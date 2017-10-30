 BIGG BOSS 11: Jyoti Kumari's EVICTION leaves Vikas Gupta in TEARS
By: || Updated: 30 Oct 2017 12:49 PM
(Bigg Boss season 11/Image- Twitter@Bigg Boss)

Bigg Boss 11: Eviction continues in Bigg Boss Season 11. Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Jyoti Kumari, Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi, Benafsha Soonawala and Sapna Chaudhary were nominated this week.

Salman Khan announces the evicted contestant and it’s Jyoti Kumari who will be leaving the house. While leaving, Jyoti gets emotional and starts crying. Vikas hugs her and tells her that she is a very good girl and he will be there for her always even after the show.

Vikas bb11 ONE (BIgg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta and Jyoti Kumari/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss)

After Jyoti went outside, Vikas full of tears; comes inside. Priyank follows him and tries to calm him down. Vikas tell him how Jyoti selflessly supported him and took care of him.

Vikas and Priyank bb11 lead (BIgg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss)

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

