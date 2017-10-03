BIGG BOSS 11: Jyoti Kumari becomes NEW TARGET in the house

: As earlier in the day we told you about the first nominations in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Well, now we have come to know that nominations have created fights between the contestants.The nominated contestants are Arshi Khan, Bandagi Kalra, Jyoti Kumari, Zubair Khan and Shilpa Shinde. All were ok with this except Jyoti Kumari who had a fight with MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla right after the nominations.Jyoti and Benafsha have a cat fight over who nominated who and why. At the start, Zubair tells Jyoti to listen to what others say and angry Jyoti replies, “Kya bta raha hai? Me yahan apna dekhne aai hoon ya doosron ki sunne aai hoon.”After this follows a huge argument between Benafsha and Jyoti.In another scene Hina is seen saying this to Shilpa Shinde, “I interact less with her because I draw line with a person jiska mujhe pta hota hai k who sahi baat ko bhi galat kardega.” It looks like that Hina is talking about Jyoti Kumari.Check out this video:It definitely looks like that Jyoti is becoming a soft target in the house. But ‘Padosi’ Mehjabi takes Jyoti side.Check out this video:So are Padosis turning against Hina Khan?