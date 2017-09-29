BIGG BOSS 11: 'Judwaa 2' cast to meet Salman on 'Bigg Boss'





The names of the celeb contestant for Bigg Boss 11 includes, Hina Khan, Abrar Zahoor, Vikas Gupta, Niti Taylor, Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, "Judwaa 2" is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

: Superstar Salman Khan, who is set to host "Bigg Boss 11", will have "Judwaa 2" actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as his guests during the opening episode of the upcoming show.Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman, who played a double role in the 1997 film "Judwaa".Interestingly, Salman was also present on the wrap-up day of "Judwaa 2", which is a remake of "Judwaa".Now, the team of "Judwaa 2" will visit the original "Judwaa" superstar on "Bigg Boss". The cast will be shooting with Salman on Friday, said the spokesperson of the film.The show will premiere on October 1 on Colors TV.