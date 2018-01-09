 BIGG BOSS 11: Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey supports Hina Khan
Somebody from the crowd had misbehaved with Hina Khan in the mall task. The actor has sternly criticised the act.

By: || Updated: 09 Jan 2018 08:30 PM
New Delhi: Ever since it has kicked off,  Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 has been a topic of discussion on social media.

Celebrities also follow the show closely and opine themselves on different occasions.

One of such avid fans of the show is the Jamai Raja fame actor Ravi Dubey and guess what , he is on team Hina's side. While Hina has been trolled by many celebrities on several occasions, Ravi has always come out in her support.

Recently , in the Mall task we witnessed how fans manhandled Hina Khan. It was alleged that one of Shilpa's fans pulled Hina Khan's hair in the crowd.

The video of the incident also went viral.

Of all the celebrities, Ravi Dubey came out to criticise the incident.

Ravi and Hina met at the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi and are good friends since then.

Ravi has shown his undeterred support for Hina Khan at different occasions.

