BIGG BOSS 11: It breaks my heart to see my brother crying, says Vikas Gupta’s brother

: Gear up ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 for some major drama tonight. As yesterday we told you that Vikas Gupta had a fight with Hina Khan and later on Puneesh Sharma too got involved. He accused Vikas Gupta of casting couch and all this made Vikas Gupta emotional. He was seen crying badly and just after that he ran out of the house. However, he came back after sometime.From day 1, we have seen that Shilpa Shinde is troubling Vikas Gupta directly and indirectly. And finally Vikas had a breakdown on the show. Vikas’s family is not at all happy to see him in that condition.In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vikas’s brother Siddharth Gupta said, “I feel very guilty for the fact that I pushed him to be a part of the show because I have been a fan of the show myself. However, the way things have been unfolding inside the house, it breaks my heart and I can’t see my brother crying like this. My mother was getting panic attacks last night when she saw how the inmates were treating her son. No one has given them the right to discuss his sexual orientation and make fun of it”.He further said, ““From what the world knows about them is that it was because of Vikas that she had to quit the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai but little do they know that it was a part of the contract and they don’t have any other history. I too was a fan of her acting until all of this happened and I don’t know why she is holding a grudge”Currently Luxury budget task is going on and Hiten is the ‘Raja’ in it. Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan are his queens. At the end of the task, Hiten will choose one ‘Raani’ and she will become the First captain of Bigg Boss 11.