BIGG BOSS 11: 'Isne Task ke liye apni MAA takk ko nai chorha' says Hina Khan to Vikas Gupta







#bb11#bigboss11

A post shared by Bigboss11 (@bigboss.planet) on Jan 11, 2018 at 8:00pm PST







Prize money ki lalach me vikas gupta ne apni maa ko bhi ni chora aur unki photo kuchalwa di paaon ke niche#BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/ktGG0KaayW



— The Reality Shows (@TheRealityShows) January 12, 2018



Task in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is still going on and mastermind of the game, Vikas Gupta is trying his best to win 9 Lakh rupees. After asking Shilpa Shinde to dress in orange saree, ordering Hina Khan to be quite for some time, he is back with his old antics.In a new promo, Vikas Gupta is being very mean with Hina Khan. He tells her to sacrifice the coffee that she has kept gift for her family. Hina tells Vikas not to do this with her Vikas seems to be very adamant.Hina gets furious and says that Vikas is a heartless person.Later on Vikas tells Hina to destroy her bracelet and Hina says, “Aap khel rahe hain Vikas k hum gande dikhein.”Then comes a point where Vikas has shocked us! He says, “Yeh mere Mom ki photo hai, Paanv rakh ke faad do isse.”Check out the Video:Well, do you think Vikas will win the Prize money?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.